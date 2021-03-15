"We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."
Chris announced in February that he was "stepping aside" as The Bachelor host and was dedicated to "getting educated" on a "profound" level after he defended Rachael Kirkconnell's racist actions and dismissed the heavy backlash that had been aimed at Matt James' bachelorette since early January when The Bachelor's 25th season premiered.
"As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise," the statement said, "we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks."
"These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world," Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment concluded.
After the announcement was made, Kaitlyn took to Instagram and posted a video clip of Tayshia and herself dancing playfully together.
"Trading in the crown and dress," Tayshia wrote, referencing how her The Bachelorette stint took place just last year.
"But don't stress.... so excited to spend another season with you all. See you on your television screen this summer! And you thought you could get rid of me #thebachelorette."
In his controversial early-February interview with Rachel Lindsay, who starred as the first Black Bachelorette on Season 13, Chris called for "grace" and "compassion" for Rachael and also criticized the "woke police" and the "unbelievably alarming" response to the young woman's past racist actions.
Rachael was accused of bullying a girl in high school for dating a Black man and recently liking offensive photos on Instagram, such as two friends posing in front of a Confederate flag.
In addition to an image of Rachael dressed in Native-American costume, photos also resurfaced of Rachael attending a plantation-themed "Old South" fraternity party at Georgia College & State University in 2018.
Part of Chris's action to step aside from The Bachelor franchise is that he won't be participating in After the Final Rose for Matt's season on Monday night 10PM ET/PT on ABC.
The special will instead be hosted by Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL linebacker and Fox Sports analyst who hosts the weekly web series Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man.
Multiple sources recently told OK! Weekly that Emmanuel's performance on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special -- which was filmed in advance for the first time in years -- may serve as his audition to take over Chris's hosting job in the future.
"If Emmanuel does a great job and gets huge ratings, Chris is gone forever," an insider told the magazine.
Another source said The Bachelor producers have been "getting clobbered with calls for Chris's removal as host and they are weighing that option."
Many The Bachelor fans, however, are still standing behind Chris and rallying for him to stay on the show, and Chris announced earlier this month on Good Morning America that he wants to continue being the face of the franchise.
"I plan to be back and I want to be back," Chris told GMA co-host Michael Strahan. "This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done, and I am excited to be a part of that change."
Chris also insisted during that GMA interview he had made "a mistake" in trying to defend Rachael this season, which was supposed to be a turning point for the franchise considering Matt starred as the first Black Bachelor after two decades of being on the air.
"I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake, and I own that," Chris said.
"I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to the progress, not just for myself but also for the franchise... Racism, oppression, these are big, dynamic problems and they take serious work, and I am committed to that work."
Michael asked Chris, "You said [to Rachel], 'Is it not a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there's a big difference.' So, to you, what is the difference? Is there one?"
"There is not," Chris replied. "Antebellum parties are not okay -- past, present, future. Knowing what that represents is unacceptable."
Chris continued at the time, "I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was in that interview with Rachel Lindsay. I didn't speak for my heart, and that is to say I stand against all forms of racism and I am deeply sorry. I am sorry to Rachel Lindsay and I'm sorry to the Black community."
Rachel was blamed for Chris's temporary leave of absence from The Bachelor, and overwhelming hate and negativity resulted in Rachel deactivating her Instagram account.
"I am incredibly sorry," Chris announced. "To anyone who is throwing hate at Rachel Lindsay, please stop. It is unacceptable." (The Bachelor producers also deemed bullying of Rachel "completely inexcusable.")
Chris revealed he's been working closely with "a race educator and strategist" along with faith leaders and scholars like Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.
"Dr. Dyson often talks to me about counsel, not cancel. And that is full accountability: understanding what you didn't understand, owning that, learning from that, seeking council from the community that you hurt, learning from them and listening, gaining experience and knowledge and moving forward," Chris shared.
After the segment aired, Michael vented on GMA of Chris, "His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response on any of this. I mean obviously, he's a man who wants to clearly stay on this show."
Michael added, "But only time will tell if there is any meaning behind his words."
Prior to his appearance on GMA, Chris also issued two apologies on his Instagram account late last month.
Rachel publicly admitted she had a tough time accepting Chris' first apology since his words seemed hasty and insincere, and so Chris went on to release a more extensive and remorseful letter to Bachelor Nation on Instagram.
Despite Chris' two statements, Rachel and other members of Bachelor Nation expressed hesitation and concern over whether Chris should ever return to his role as host of the franchise.
Rachel subsequently received an offer to host The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special for Matt's season, according to Us Weekly, and Rachel was accused of cancel culture and essentially trying to steal Chris's job.
Rachel went on to recommend Emmanuel for the position instead.
Meanwhile, Rachael has apologized for her social-media scandal and said her "ignorance was racist" and she's been trying to use her social-media platform to help educate others about her mistakes.