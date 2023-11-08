Chris and the entertainment reporter previously tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Napa Valley, CA, on October 14, and now they just had a big bash for extended family and friends on Saturday, November 4 in Texas, People reported.
The couple shared how their first ceremony was "emotional" and "jubilant," while their second wedding at a ranch was a "blowout bash" in Austin, where Chris and Lauren live together.
"As much as we wanted an intimate weekend for our wedding ceremony in Napa, we also wanted to celebrate getting married with all the great friends we have -- hence this bigger party," Lauren explained to the magazine.
"Doing the second event in Austin gave us the ability to include all of our friends, and also made sure that we didn't leave our wedding feeling like we didn't even see any of our loved ones -- a story we've heard before."
Chris and Lauren kicked off their wedding festivities with a "Bachelor World" gathering at their Texas home on Friday night.
Chris said he got to "reminisce" with the group, adding with a laugh, "Then at the end of the night, I'm going to tell 10 of them that they will be going home broken-hearted and can't come to the wedding."
The next day, Chris and Lauren wed in an outdoor ceremony in front of 225 guests with a "cowboy cocktail party."
"They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that's what we're leaning into," Chris shared of the pair's nuptials. "We've asked guests to come ready to party!"
The party included two signature drinks called "The Final Rose" and "The Bachelor No More," which paid tribute to Chris' long 20-year run as The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise host.
Lauren stunned in an A-line, satin wedding dress, while Chris looked handsome in a tuxedo.
"The running joke was whether we could find a way for Chris to officiate his own wedding, since he has so much experience," Lauren shared. "But instead we had Mike Levitt, Chris' longtime friend."
Guests dined on BBQ including brisket, pulled pork, sausage, turkey, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and bread pudding. Chocolate chip cookies were also served as well as Chris' new mother-in-law's famous butter cake and red velvet cake pops.
Chris and Lauren's first dance was to "Summer Wind" by Frank Sinatra, which paid homage to Lauren's father, Gary Zima, who passed away in 2010.
"We now live full-time in Austin and have loved every minute of it," Lauren gushed.
"We moved here in part to start a new chapter of life together in a place neither of us had lived before, so we wanted to celebrate in the place where we've built our life together and with the people we've gotten close to here."
Back on October 14, Chris and Lauren wed in wine country, where Chris actually proposed marriage in October 2021.
"We used to live in southern California, and we would visit Napa a lot," Chris explained to People.
"Through the years, we have made so many incredible friends and so many lasting memories here. Napa has been a part of our relationship all along. When we thought about where we wanted this meaningful celebration, it just made sense to end up back where it all began."
And Lauren added, "Great people, great wine, that's really all you need for a great wedding!"
The lovebirds had invited only their family and closest friends to their first wedding.
"I've just heard a lot of people say that on your wedding day, you don't get the time with everybody, so we decided to do a really small, intimate ceremony, with the people who have really been there with us since the beginning of our relationship," Lauren explained.
For that meal, guests dined on wagyu beef, short rib ravioli, and a caprese salad, and Lauren's florals included burgundy, champagne and deep green tones.
During the reception, Chris' daughter Taylor performed "Beyond" by Leon Bridges.
"It came out when we first started dating and has always been meaningful for us. To have Taylor sing it for our first dance was a beautifully tearful moment," Lauren said.
The couple's first wedding ended with a late-night afterparty at The Archer Hotel, where Lauren changed into a second look and guests danced as they enjoyed late-night fried food and cocktails.
"I didn't know what real partnership was until Chris. He is my teammate and supports me in everything," Lauren said.
"When you have someone tell you, and Chris actually says these things to me, he says, 'I want to make your dreams come true. I want to do what I can to make you happy.' That level of selflessness from someone is mind-blowing and is what partnership should be. I think we both feel that way about each other."
Chris boasted about how his wife is "brilliant" and "kind."
He elaborated, "She will love others to exhaustion. That quality, that magnetism that draws people in and makes everybody feel like they're the only person in the world right then, is so rare. She loves me in ways that I never dreamed I could be loved."
Chris and Lauren began dating in August 2018 although they had been acquaintances for quite some time.
"I DM'd him," Lauren told Nick Viall during a July 2019 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, confirming she had made the first move. "I will say, I DM'd after a bit of a vibe."
After interacting in an "incredibly professional" atmosphere for years, Lauren reportedly revealed that Chris had given her "a different vibe" that was "fairly overt" at a craft services table, according to Us Weekly.
"He mentioned something about picking his kids up or something. He somehow brought up being single, I think," Lauren recalled.
"And then I said something like, 'I'm single now,' and he was like, 'Oh.' But I said it in a more eloquent way. God, I don't know. Somehow it was communicated... I opened the door and he walked through."
Lauren said Chris asked her out for drinks after she initiated conversation with a direct message on Instagram.
The couple then made their red carpet debut in January 2019 at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party.
Chris and Lauren went on to spark secret-marriage speculation in April 2021, when Chris posted an Instagram photo of Lauren wearing a beautiful seemingly-white dress in Dallas, TX.
"'I'd stop the world and melt with you' @laurenzima there's no one I'd rather celebrate love with and I'll be your plus one anytime," Chris captioned the image at the time.
Lauren, however, confirmed she was just wearing a bridesmaid's dress.
"Wow you attend one wedding together... do one chicken dance and your hitched!" Chris joked in the comments section. "I do love this bridesmaid though."
Chris and Lauren's relationship clearly survived Chris' racism controversy that went down in early 2021.
Chris came under fire during Matt James' The Bachelor season after he defended Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's racially-ignorant and racially-insensitive actions in the last several years during a controversial interview he had in February 2021 with Extra's Rachel Lindsay, who starred as the first Black Bachelorette.
Chris initially adopted a dismissive attitude towards photos of Rachael that resurfaced from an antebellum-plantation themed "Old South" fraternity party at Georgia College & State University in 2018.
Chris had called for "grace" and "compassion" for Rachael and also criticized the "woke police" and the "unbelievably alarming" response of anger and frustration to the young woman's actions.
"What Chris said was wrong and disappointing," Lauren wrote on her Instagram Story on February 13.
"Defending racism can never happen. Accountability comes first, what's next is learning and growth."
ABC and Chris publicly declared in June that Chris' voluntary leave of absence fromThe Bachelor franchise would become a permanent one and he would not be returning as host for any future seasons.
Chris wrote in a June 8 statement on Instagram how he was "excited to start a new chapter" and "so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories," but multiple sources told E! News around that time Chris was "saddened" and "frustrated" about hisThe Bachelor departure and the show was his "whole life" and he really wanted to come back.