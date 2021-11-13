The rock band Daughtry has announced it canceled next week's concert dates after the death of lead singer Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter, Hannah.

"The Daughtry family thanks you for your understandng and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time," the musicians posted on social media late Friday.

"Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing."

People.com said Hannah, 25, was found dead Friday in her Nashville home.

No other details regarding the cause or circumstances were immediately reported.

Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are the biological children of Daughtry's wife, Deanna, whom the singer married in 2000. The couple have 10-year-old twins together.

Daughtry rose to fame after competing on American Idol in 2006.

He and his band have been touring to promote Dearly Beloved, their sixth album, which was released on Sept. 17.