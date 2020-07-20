The estate of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has released the rockstar's cover of Guns N' Roses' 1989 track "Patience" in honor of what would have been his 56th birthday.

"His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art. It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken...and through his art, an artist's soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory," a post about the cover said Monday on Cornell's official Facebook page.

"Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us - his heart and his soul. HIs love and his legacy," the post continued.

Cornell's cover of "Patience" was uploaded to his official YouTube channel.

"Said woman take it slow and it'll work itself out fine/ All we need is just a little patience/ Said sugar make it slow and we'll come together fine/ All we need is just a little patience," Cornell sings on the track.

Cornell died by suicide at the age of 52 in May 2017.

Cornell's 20-year-old daughter Lily Cornell Silver is launching a mental health series titled Mind Wide Open Monday on IGTV at 12 p.m. EDT.

The series hopes to de-stigmatize talking about mental health and will feature an interview with the founder of the Trauma Stewardship Institute, Laura van Dernoot Lipsky.

"As someone who has suffered from trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects," Cornell Silver said in a statement.

"There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society's dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through Mind Wide Open," she continued.