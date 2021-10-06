On an early September episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Chris and Jessenia had become one of the strongest couples on the beach in Mexico, but once Alana showed up to an invite-only VIP party hosted by Tituss Burgess, Chris kissed her right away and proceeded to make out with her on the dance floor right in front of Jessenia.
After Jessenia left the VIP party early, alone and brokenhearted, Alana joined the Paradise cast the next day and asked Chris out on a date, and he said "yes" without hesitation.
From there on out, Chris and Alana were inseparable and all about each other, and so the couple was accused of having a pre-show relationship and strategy for the Paradise process, similar to how Brendan Morais had dated Natasha Parker until his genuine romantic interest, Pieper James, arrived.
Jessenia told the cameras Alana had once "thrown herself" on Chris at a friendly gathering in San Diego, CA, which "wasn't a good look" and it appeared Chris had been waiting for her to enter Paradise the entire time.
Once Chris and Alana coupled up in Paradise, Joe Amabile and Riley Christian rushed to Jessenia's defense and led an attack on Chris in which they scolded him for wanting "clout" and being "dishonorable."
Chris was essentially forced or kicked out of Paradise, which resulted in Alana leaving the show as well since she knew the environment had become a toxic place for her. Alana, however, decided not to leave with Chris since they had no time to really get to know each other and form a solid foundation.
Jessenia told Chris to f-ck himself, follow his heart, and "get the f-ck out of Paradise," and Riley and Joe agreed that was the right decision to make.
When Alana asked the group if anyone wanted to know what she thought of the situation prior to her own Bachelor in Paradise exit, Jessenia, Joe and Riley clapped back, "No!"
Chris apologized for hurting Jessenia in a lengthy Instagram apology after the unflattering footage aired, but he also felt wronged by his Season 7 co-stars.
"I take complete accountability for my blatant disrespect towards Jessenia, and handling the situation poorly," Chris wrote in early September, adding, "My past behavior is not a reflection of who I am or who I want to be, and it was never my intention to maliciously or purposefully hurt anyone on the show."
After pointing out how he had been working on his relationship and communication skills, Chris confirmed he was "by no means in a relationship" with Alana prior to filming the show.
"I hung out with both Alana and Jessenia in a group setting," Chris explained at the time. "I met both of them, and had the same preshow relationship prior to Paradise. Flirty, and excited to potentially see them on Paradise."
Chris asked people to stop attacking and harassing Alana, and despite having made some mistakes, he went on to stand up for himself.
"The hateful messages I'm receiving aren't fun, and the way I was attacked and pushed out of Paradise sucked. It reminded me of getting ganged up on in high school by the 'cook kids,'" Chris wrote.
"I understand I was low hanging fruit since I'm not a fan favorite, but it also takes a huge level of disrespect for grown men to shut a woman down when she's trying to use her voice. You two know she deserves an apology. We cannot have a culture where we silence women on this show."
"All in all, I was not in a relationship prior to the show. I arrived single, and left single. Don't compare me to Brendan and Pieper, because it is not the same. I was disrespectful to Jessenia, and should have carried myself better," he added.
Chris said "sorry" again for his actions but admitted, "I do not regret following my heart" onBachelor in Paradise -- and his heart clearly led him to Alana once he returned home.