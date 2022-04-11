Chris Bailey, the frontman of influential punk band The Saints, has died at the age of 65.

ADVERTISEMENT

The band confirmed Bailey's death on Facebook Sunday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th 2022. Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night," the post said.

Bailey and The Saints are best known for their 1976 single "I'm Stranded" and their 1977 debut album of the same name.

The Saints were formed in 1973 in Brisbane, Australia, and were the first punk band outside the U.S. to release a record. The Saints released more albums and Bailey embarked on a solo career.

The Saints were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame, in 2001.

The Saints drummer Ed Kuepper also paid tribute to Bailey on Twitter.

"Very sad to confirm the news about Chris Bailey dying on the weekend. Chris and I met when we were about 14 during detention at Oxley High School and became close friends which later developed into what I always thought was an extremely strong artistic partnership," Kuepper said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I couldn't have hoped for a better singer. My deepest condolences to his wife Elisabet, his sisters Margaret, Carol and Maureen and the rest of his family and loved ones. I'll post something longer down the track for now," he continued.