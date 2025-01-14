The Golden Bachelorette winner Chock Chapple has shared an update on his search for an apartment in New York City with his fiancee Joan Vassos.

"We did find one that we really liked, and it was in SoHo. That's where Joan really, really likes the area," Chock revealed during the Wednesday, January 8 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast.

"I wonder if it's because of shopping -- Gucci and all of these other places -- I really don't know," he quipped.

The podcast's co-hosts, Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles, pointed out how Joan enjoys the finer things in life, including designer labels.

"But in Soho, we found a place that we really liked," Chock said.

"We put a soft offer on it, and then we just heard back this afternoon, just a couple of hours ago, that the owner is going to take it off the market."

Chock sounded a bit deflated over the loss, but he noted, "We're going to continue to look. We'll find something!"

Joan and Chock got engaged on The Golden Bachelorette finale, which aired in November.

After going public with their relationship, the couple said they were planning to begin apartment hunting in the Big Apple in December.

While Joan and Chock are going to continue living in different states due to their jobs and responsibilities in Maryland and Kansas, respectively, their NYC apartment will provide them a convenient meet-up location.

While Joan and Chock have been looking for a "love shack" together, their children from previous relationships have been bonding.

Chock revealed on "Golden Hour" that the dynamic amongst their kids has been "perfect" and so fun to watch.

"I saw one header on social media that read, 'Kids are half the problem,' but we can't keep our kids away from each other," Chock said.

"My daughter talks to her daughters. The boys, I'm going to bring them to a basketball game at KU, Kansas University -- go Hawks! We're going to do that in the latter part of January."

Chock reiterated how they all "get along great," and he said, "We went to dinner with all the kids over Thanksgiving, and it's actually gone smoothly."

Chock continued, "The positive and easy thing about this is that they're not kids, they're all young adults. They're all leading their own lives. They've been trained and they know how to act. And they're all supportive of Joan and I."

Joan and Chock revealed to People late last year that they'd like to find a place with at least two bedrooms so their friends and family can visit.

Joan said she believes this home away from home will be a "great place for us to really continue getting to know each other and in a totally different place, a place that both of us have always wanted to go."

Joan apparently views her future in New York City as a very exciting new chapter in her life.

"It's going to be a little bit of an adventure and having an adventure in this stage is kind of unique and so really feeling super lucky that we get to do this together," Joan added at the time.

Both Joan and Chock have always wanted to live in New York, and Chock pointed out how his kids "absolutely love" the city as well.

"They've got friends there and we were there. And I'm in their life. We're all kind of fun and it's all good," Chock gushed.

In November, Chock clarified how this NYC apartment is going to serve as an escape for The Golden Bachelorette couple -- and not as a permanent address.

"We're going to be going back and forth between Kansas to Maryland and to New York. We'll have a full-time place in New York and whenever we get the opportunity, we're going to be there," Chock explained.

Chock and Joan also teased on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast late last year how they also have a lot of traveling in store for 2025.

"We've got four big trips coming up in 2025, so it's going to be a busy year! And that's just what we've got [lined up] for now," Chock gushed to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Joan and Chock shared how they'll be traveling to Africa, France, Spain and the Caribbean.

"We have time and we have resources now. Chock isn't retired, but he can leave his business and it runs pretty well without him, as long as he has some oversight," Joan explained.

"And I have taken a leave of absence and so I'm currently not working. We can now concentrate on our relationship, and I feel that's really important in the beginning."

As far as wedding planning goes, Joan quipped, "He asks me every day, 'When are we getting married?!' And I don't know yet! Everybody is hounding me."

The Golden Bachelorette star went on to confirm, "We are going to get married. I'm just not, like, totally sure!"

Chock agreed and said they were in "no rush" to tie the knot.

But during a subsequent appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, Joan and Chock revealed how they'd like to have a televised wedding in order to include Bachelor Nation.

Joan and Chock also revealed that they could imagine themselves getting married in 2025 or early 2026.

