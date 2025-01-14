"We did find one that we really liked, and it was in SoHo. That's where Joan really, really likes the area," Chock revealed during the Wednesday, January 8 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast.
"I wonder if it's because of shopping -- Gucci and all of these other places -- I really don't know," he quipped.
After going public with their relationship, the couple said they were planning to begin apartment hunting in the Big Apple in December.
While Joan and Chock are going to continue living in different states due to their jobs and responsibilities in Maryland and Kansas, respectively, their NYC apartment will provide them a convenient meet-up location.
While Joan and Chock have been looking for a "love shack" together, their children from previous relationships have been bonding.
Chock revealed on "Golden Hour" that the dynamic amongst their kids has been "perfect" and so fun to watch.
Chock reiterated how they all "get along great," and he said, "We went to dinner with all the kids over Thanksgiving, and it's actually gone smoothly."
Chock continued, "The positive and easy thing about this is that they're not kids, they're all young adults. They're all leading their own lives. They've been trained and they know how to act. And they're all supportive of Joan and I."
Joan and Chock revealed to People late last year that they'd like to find a place with at least two bedrooms so their friends and family can visit.
Joan said she believes this home away from home will be a "great place for us to really continue getting to know each other and in a totally different place, a place that both of us have always wanted to go."
Joan apparently views her future in New York City as a very exciting new chapter in her life.
"It's going to be a little bit of an adventure and having an adventure in this stage is kind of unique and so really feeling super lucky that we get to do this together," Joan added at the time.
Both Joan and Chock have always wanted to live in New York, and Chock pointed out how his kids "absolutely love" the city as well.
"They've got friends there and we were there. And I'm in their life. We're all kind of fun and it's all good," Chock gushed.
In November, Chock clarified how this NYC apartment is going to serve as an escape for The Golden Bachelorette couple -- and not as a permanent address.
"We're going to be going back and forth between Kansas to Maryland and to New York. We'll have a full-time place in New York and whenever we get the opportunity, we're going to be there," Chock explained.