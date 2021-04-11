Chloe Zhao won the Directors Guild of America Award for Best Feature Film during a virtual ceremony Saturday night for helming Nomadland.

Zhao is the second woman after The Hurt Locker filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow to accept the guild's top honor. She is also the first woman of color.

Darius Marder earned the honor for Best First-Time Feature Film for Sound of Metal and Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw shared the Best Documentary accolade for The Truffle Hunters.

Scott Frank picked up the prize for Best TV Movie or Limited Series for The Queen's Gambit, Lesli Linka Glatter scored the Best Dramatic Series award for Homeland and Susanna Fogel won the award for Best Comedy Series for The Flight Attendant.