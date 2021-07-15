Chloe East, Oakes Fegley and Isabelle Kusman have joined the cast of Steven Spielberg's upcoming film based loosely on his childhood.

Deadline reported Wednesday that East, Fegley and Kusman will play high school classmates of Spielberg in the new, untitled movie inspired by the director's upbringing.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed East, Fegley and Kusman's casting.

The trios of actors join previously announced stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabrielle LaBelle, Julia Butters and Sam Rechner.

Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner and will produce with Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

East is known for playing Val on Liv and Maddie and Naomi on Generation, while Fegley starred in the films Pete's Dragon, The Goldfinch and The War with Grandpa.