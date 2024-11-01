NBC is previewing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup of celebrity appearances and floats.

The 98th special will star Chli¶e, Joey McIntyre, Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes and Ariana Madix, a press release states.

Other celebrities include Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren, Sebastian Yatra, Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colon-Zayas, Tom Kenny and Ginna Claire Mason.

New balloons include Minnie Mouse and The Elf on the Shelf, while Dora's Fantastical Rainforest and Candy Cosmos are among the new floats.

"The 98th Macy's Parade lineup will be the largest yet with more than 5,000 volunteers, 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups and music's biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holidays," the official description reads.

The parade airs on NBC and Peacock at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, with an NBC rerun at 2 p.m.