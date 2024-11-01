New balloons include Minnie Mouse and The Elf on the Shelf, while Dora's Fantastical Rainforest and Candy Cosmos are among the new floats.
"The 98th Macy's Parade lineup will be the largest yet with more than 5,000 volunteers, 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups and music's biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holidays," the official description reads.
The parade airs on NBC and Peacock at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, with an NBC rerun at 2 p.m.
