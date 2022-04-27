Classic Disney characters Chip and Dale are back on the case in the new trailer for upcoming film, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Chip and Dale live amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles in the clip released on Wednesday.

The action-comedy uses a mix of live-action and CG animated graphics.

Chip, voiced by John Mulaney, has become an insurance salesman following the cancelation of their television series. Dale, voiced by Andy Samberg, has undergone CGI surgery to ditch his 2-D look and relives his glory days at fan conventions.

The duo reunite and must tap into their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again after a former castmate mysteriously disappears.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, from director Akiva Schaffer , is coming to Disney+ on May 20.

Co-stars include KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons and Chris Parnell.