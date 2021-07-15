Former Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are addressing the "low point" that led to them ending the show in 2018.

The couple explained on Thursday's episode of Today why they stepped away from Fixer Upper at the height of the show's popularity.

Chip, Joanna and their family appeared in five seasons of Fixer Upper, which aired from 2013 to 2018 on HGTV. On Today, the couple agreed with host Hoda Kotb that they experienced a "low point" that led to them ending the show.

"Five seasons in, which really translates to six years of being on television or filming on top of our growing family and our business, I think we were just exhausted," Joanna said.

"When you start getting in that rhythm of just doing and then you forget the why, which I think by Season 5 we were just showing up ... We both knew we need to step back and just kind of evaluate what we're saying yes to and the why," she added.

Chip and Joanna agreed to take a year off to focus on their family and their business.

"I think sometimes that's the beauty in that opportunity that we were given," Chip said. "Because we weren't chasing that opportunity ... when it felt like it was no longer filling us the way we had hoped that it would at some point on that journey, it was easy for us to kind of step away from it."

"For us, it was a little more like, 'Hey, if this isn't going to be our future, then let's step back and let's go find out what that future might be,'" he added.

Since ending Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna have welcomed their fifth child, son Crew, and expanded their businesses. The couple will return to TV with their own network, Magnolia Network, which launched Thursday.

On Today, Joanna likened the Magnolia Network launch to giving birth to a sixth child.

Magnolia Network, a streaming service in partnership with Discovery, Inc., will feature Fixer Upper and new original shows, including Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Family Dinner and Restoration Road with Clint Harp.