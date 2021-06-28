Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network released its launch slate on Monday. The new streaming service premieres July 15 on Discovery+.

On July 15, Magnolia subscribers will have access to Fixer Upper, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, First Time Fixer, Home Work, Super Dad, Inn the Works, Van Go, The Artisan's Kitchen, Growing Floret, The Johnnyswim Show, The Fieldhouse and Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things.

July 15 will also premiere new episodes of the Gaines' renovation show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Joanna Gaines' cooking show Magnolia Table, full seasons of Super Dad, Inn the Works, The Artisan's Kitchen, Growing Floret and Fixer Upper plus series premieres of the other shows. New episodes of the ongoing series will premiere on subsequent Fridays beginning July 23.

New interior design series Mind of Design, hosted by Brian Patrick Flynn, premieres July 23 and Zoe Bakes, with pastry chef Zoe Francois, premiere July 30. Kitchen remodeling show For the Love of Kitchen and ranch series Ranch to Table premiers Aug. 6. Interior design series Point of View: A Designer Profile premieres Aug. 13. Small business series Self Employed premieres Aug. 20.

Magnolia app exclusives available July 15 also include 45 episodes of The French Chef, 14 of Monty Don's Gardens and 8 of World's Most Secret Homes.