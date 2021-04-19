Magnolia Network announced four new series on Monday along with plans to preview 10 shows, including the four new ones. Magnolia Network is Chip and Joanna Gaines' upcoming streaming service and cable network in partnership with Discovery Inc.

Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry features artist Dealtry hosting painting lessons from her studio. The Artisan's Kitchen is a cooking show featuring the recipes of Afro-Honduran baker Bryan Ford.

Jean Stoffer Design will feature Stoffer embarking on design projects in and around Grand Rapids, Mich. Making Modern with Brooke and Brice stars the Gilliam couple in a home renovation show where Brooke builds Brice's designs.

The four shows will be part of the special Magnolia Network: A Look Ahead Vol. 2, premiering Friday on discovery+ and airing Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on DIY Network. The special will also preview previously announced shows Homegrown, Mind for Design, Ranch to Table, Self Employed, Van Go and Zoe Bakes.

DIY aired A Look Ahead Vol. 1 earlier in April. The first special is available to stream on discovery+.

Magnolia previously renewed Joanna Gaines' cooking show Magnolia Table for two more seasons ahead of the Season 2 premiere. Magnolia Network launches July 15 on discovery+. DIY Network will become Magnolia Network in Jan. 2022.