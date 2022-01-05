Chip and Joanna Gaines are officially launching Magnolia Network.

The Fixer Upper couple celebrated the launch on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America following delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magnolia Network is a new linear cable network from Discovery that will debut at 9 p.m. EST. The network will feature Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp and other series.

Magnolia Network was originally scheduled to launch in October 2020. On GMA, Chip and Joanna said the delay ended up being for the best.

"Looking back, we couldn't have planned it any better ... It's January, it's the new year," Joanna said. "I just think the message of hope and inspiration, the storytellers and the stories they're telling -- I just think the world is ready for that kind of beauty."

"It seems like we need this content at such a time as this," Chip added. "I think people are feeling optimistic about this new year ... I really feel hopeful and optimistic, and I really think this message is going to fuel those thoughts."

Chip and Joanna also played a game of "Gaines Some Insight" where they answered questions about themselves as a couple. The pair said Chip is the bigger social butterfly and that Joanna is more stubborn.

Magnolia Network had a digital launch on the Discovery+ streaming service and the Magnolia app in July.