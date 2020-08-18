Children come-of-age while dancing competitively in French filmmaker Maimouna Doucure's Cuties to air on Netflix Sept. 9.

The dramedy is about Amy, age 11, joining a school dance team called "the cuties," with the preview showing the rump-shaking moves drawing eyes to social media and upsetting her mother.

Doucure won a Best Director award in the World Cinema Dramatic section at the Sundance Festival for Cuties before Netflix acquired the film by Bien ou Bein Production.

Bac Films will also launch Cuties in French cinemas Wednesday, Cineuropa reported.

Doucure told Cineuropa seeing a group of young girls dancing at a neighborhood party inspired her to make the film, along with concern about girls exposing sexy or revealing images on social media.