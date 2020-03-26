The worlds of Chicago: P.D. and FBI will collide in a crossover episode next week.

Wolf Entertainment, which produces the two series, confirmed Wednesday that Chicago: P.D. character Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiradakos) will appear in Tuesday's episode of FBI.

The company shared a photo of Spiridakos and FBI star Zeeko Zaki in costume as Hailey and Omar Adom "OA" Zidan.

"Big news! @nbcchicagopd's @spiridakos will guest star as Hailey Upton on the next episode of @fbicbs," the post reads.

Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D. set up the crossover, with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) dispatching Hailey to serve a temporary assignment at the New York bureau of the FBI.

"Tracy's character is a fan favorite, and I'm extraordinarily happy to be shining an even greater light on her and gaining new fans along the way before her return to Chicago P.D.," Dick Wolf , the co-creator of both series, said.

Tuesday's episode of FBI will serve as a Season 2 finale for the show, which suspended production this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

FBI airs Tuesdays on CBS, while Chicago: P.D. airs Wednesdays on NBC.