Kristen Hager has left the NBC series Chicago Med.

TVLine confirmed Monday that Hager, 39, has exited the medical drama after half a season as a series regular.

Hager joined Chicago Med as Dr. Stevie Hammer, a physician in the emergency department, in the Season 7 premiere. She was last seen in Episode 14, which aired March 2, which showed Stevie leave for Michigan to give her marriage another try.

Stevie (Hager) had romantic tension with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) during the season. Halstead's former love interest Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) returned to the hospital in Episode 16, with Schram to be a series regular going forward.

Executive producers Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider told Deadline that they are open to Hager returning to the show in the future.

"We all really liked Kristen and would welcome her character coming back in the future," the pair said.

Chicago Med is created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead and stars Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt and Marlyne Barrett. The series is part of the Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice.

News broke Monday that Jesse Spencer may return as Matt Casey in the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale.