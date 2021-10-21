Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer is celebrating his "incredible journey" on the show.

The 42-year-old actor reflected and thanked fans in a video Wednesday after exiting the NBC series as a series regular after 10 seasons.

"To the fans, I'd like to say thank you so much for coming on this incredible journey with us on the show, for living with our characters as we're living it on set. You've been tremendously supportive, and yeah, man. Chicago strong," Spencer said.

Wednesday's episode, the 200th episode of Chicago Fire, showed Casey (Spencer) announce that he was moving to Portland, Ore., to care for the sons of his late best friend Andy Darden.

Casey asked his girlfriend, Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer), to move to Oregon with him but the couple ultimately decided to try a long-distance relationship.

Spencer and showrunner Derek Haas said at a press conference that there is potential for Spencer to return to the show in the future.

"I still am in Chicago right now. I'm not running off to Los Angeles or anything, although I might escape for a little bit of the winter," the actor said. "My home here with my wife is in Chicago, and so I'm still going to be here, but I'm just stepping back for right now."

Chicago Fire is in its 10th season on NBC and co-stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte and Miranda Rae Mayo. The series was renewed through Season 11 in February 2020.