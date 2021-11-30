Chicago and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour for summer 2022.The tour begins on June 7 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix before it wraps up on July 26 at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., on July 26.Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday starting at 10 a.m. local time through Chicago and Wilson's official websites.Wilson will be joined on the tour by fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine and South African singer Blondie Chaplin.Chicago last released a Christmas album in 2019. Wilson is the subject of a new documentary titled Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. Wilson also worked on the soundtrack for the documentary.Here is the full list of dates for Chicago and Brian Wilson's co-headlining tourJune 7 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin PavilionJune 9 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The ForumJune 10 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint AmphitheatreJune 11 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord PavilionJune 14 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA AmphitheatreJune 16 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks AmphitheatreJune 18 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJune 20 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight TheaterJune 21 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMPJune 24 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis PavilionJune 25 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionJune 28 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union AmphitheatreJune 29 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank AmphitheatreJuly 1 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music PavilionJuly 10 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity CenterJuly 11 --- Holmdel, N.J. at PNC Bank Arts CenterJuly 13 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T PavilionJuly 14 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsJuly 15 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterJuly 17 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 20 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music CenterJuly 22 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star LakeJuly 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music CenterJuly 24 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJuly 26 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre