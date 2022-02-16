Cheyenne Floyd says daughter Ryder is home and "getting better" following her hospitalization.

The television personality gave an update on Ryder, her daughter with her ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, Tuesday on Instagram Stories after the 4-year-old was hospitalized for an unknown illness.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out about Ryder. She is home from the hospital now and resting," Floyd wrote.

The Teen Mom OG star shared a photo of Ryder at home with Ace, her 8-month-old son with Zach Davis.

"this picture makes me so happy. Ryder has been great today and getting better.. all she's worried about is that she missed the Valentine's Day party at school," she captioned the post.

"Teen Mom" star Cheyenne Floyd gave an update on her daughter, Ryder, after the 4-year-old was hospitalized. Photo by cheynotshy/Instagram Stories

Floyd also posted a photo of Ryder posing with Valentine's Day cupcakes from her classmates.

"Ryders class sent her Valentines Day cupcakes," she wrote. "seriously the sweetest thank you guys so much for making my baby feel special."

Floyd previously shared on Teen Mom OG that Ryder was diagnosed with "a rare genetic disease called VLCAD," or very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency, at birth. The condition prevents people from converting certain fats into energy.

"When she was first born she had to eat every two hours," Floyd said on the show. "She has to take medicine in the morning and in the night. Since it's genetic, it's something that she'll always have."

Floyd joined Teen Mom OG in Season 7. The series also stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Mackenzie McKee.