Cheryl released her own tribute to Len after claiming she wasn't invited to participate in the official Dancing with the Stars memorial performance, which will air on Tuesday night's Season 32 episode on ABC.
In the Instagram video, Cheryl spoke kindly of Len, who died in April at age 78 from metastatic prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Cheryl made it clear that she valued their friendship and his mentorship over the years.
"Even though I am not going to be in the ballroom tonight, I still want to be able to express how much Len Goodman meant to me and the influence he had on my competitive career back even before Dancing with the Stars," Cheryl said.
"There are not enough words to honestly describe how much he really made such a huge impact on my life, but why not give it a shot."
"To this day, I always get asked who my favorite judge is, and without hesitation, I would consistently -- and still, to this day, say, 'Len Goodman.' Mr. Len Goodman, thank you for being the face of ballroom dancing and always standing by what was right no matter what."
Cheryl pointed out how Len was "such a huge part" of why Dancing with the Stars is "a massive hit" with home viewers, and she praised him for having had decades of knowledge and experience.
"Your tough love and no B-S approach -- which I appreciated -- when I came to the genre of ballroom dancing was admirable and something I looked up to," Cheryl said.
"But more importantly, your respect for the art and the sport of ballroom dance showed me -- and millions of people -- how much you truly cared... [Instead of gimmicks and tricks, all you ever really wanted to see was strictly ballroom."
Cheryl said that because of Len, ballroom dance was brought to mainstream television.
"I truly believe the show is a success and loved and viewed by millions to this day because of your influence, your passion and love for the ballroom genre," Cheryl explained.
"I'll never forget the thousands of routines I've choreographed and performed on Dancing with the Stars, and the constant questions I'd always asked myself before performing live was, 'Did I do anything in my power to teach correct ballroom technique? Does this routine have enough 'content' in it? Is my partner demonstrating heel leads in the dances that require it?' And more importantly, would I make Mr. Len Goodman proud? Does this dance I'm about to teach my celebrity have the potential for Len to give us a 10?'"
Cheryl also shared how she always looked forward to bumping into Len in the hallways of CBS.
The former Dancing with the Stars pro partner choked back tears as she spoke and mentioned how she'd appreciate any tips from Len heading into a live show.
"No amount of time we actually got to spend together is something I'll honestly cherish and keep in my heart forever," Cheryl continued in her video
"Thank you so much for representing us ballroom dancers and never compromising what we stood for in the ballroom community. Thank you for changing my life and for bringing joy to millions of people who have been watching us throughout the years."
Cheryl also gave Len's family a shout-out, and she proceeded to wish the Dancing with the Stars performers well with their tribute to Len on the upcoming episode.
"[I] wish all of the pro dancers tonight who are taking part in Len's tribute so much love," Cheryl concluded. "I know that Len would give your performance an 11 if he could."
Cheryl surprised fans last week when she said she wasn't invited to dance in the special tribute for Len.
"For those of you asking if I'll be a part of Len Goodman's tribute next week on DWTS, unfortunately, I wasn't invited however, I'll be there in spirit and can't wait to cheer my former colleagues on!" Cheryl wrote via Threads on October 19, according toUs Weekly.