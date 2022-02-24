Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are ending their three-year marriage, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Burke, 37, filed the paperwork last week.

People.com said Jan. 7 was listed as the couple's date of separation and irreconcilable differences was given as the reason for the breakup.

UsMagazine.com said the former couple had a prenuptial agreement that will help them divide their assets.

Burke met Lawrence, now 42, in 2006 when his brother, Joey, competed on Dancing with the Stars where Burke is a professional dancer.

They dated off and on from 2007 and Burke married Matthew -- who is best known for his roles in Brotherly Love, Mrs. Doubtfire and Boy Meets World -- in 2019.

The pair do not have any children.