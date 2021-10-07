Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are returning to Dancing with the Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burke, a professional dancer, said in a video Wednesday on Instagram that she has been cleared to return to the DWTS ballroom after testing positive for COVID-19 in September. Rigsby, a Peloton instructor, will keep quarantining until Friday.

"I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me," Burke said. "Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday."

Burke announced Sept. 26 that she had a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Rigsby tested positive for the virus days later.

"I'm grateful that we're healthy," Burke said Wednesday. "Thank you guys for all your support over the past week-and-a-half or 10 days. It's truly been an emotional rollercoaster, but wouldn't have been able to get through it without you guys and all of your support."

Burke said she and Rigsby have been rehearsing two dances over Zoom and will perform during next week's episodes.

"You will see us both back in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night. I'm so excited. We've got lots of work to do," she said.

During Monday's episode, Burke and Rigsby performed remotely from their separate homes as they quarantined. The pair received an 18 out of 30 for the routine but avoided elimination.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.