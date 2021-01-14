South Korean girl group Cherry Bullet is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Thursday of their video for the song "Love So Sweet."

The colorful teaser shows the members of Cherry Bullet in a room filled with jars of candy. Each member is then seen posing for the camera.

"Love So Sweet" appears on Cherry Bullet's forthcoming debut EP, Cherry Rush. The group will release the EP and the full "Love So Sweet" music video on Jan. 20.

Cherry Bullet shared pink-hued jacket posters for the Sweet version of Cherry Rush on Tuesday.

Cherry Bullet consists of Haeyoon, Yuju, Bora, Jiwon, Remi, Chaerin and May. The group is known for the singles "Q&A," "Really Really," "Hands Up" and "Aloha Oe."