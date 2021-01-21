AMC Networks announced Thursday it has acquired the limited series The Beast Must Die. Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo star along with Billy Howle, Nathaniel Parker and Geraldine James.

The announcement says the six-part series tells the story of a grieving mother seeking revenge on the man who killed her son. AMC did not confirm which roles Harris and Jumbo would be playing.

Poet Laureate Cecil Day-Lewis wrote the novel The Beast Must Die under the pen name Nicholas Blake. It is part of his Nigel Strangeways series, although AMC does not confirm whether the character Strangeways appears in the adaptation.

Harris earned a Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA nomination for his role in Chernobyl as Valery Legasov, a whistleblower for the Russian nuclear disaster. He has since appeared on the Amazon series Carnival Row and will star in the Apple TV+ series Foundation and the Marvel Comics movie Morbius.

Jumbo has reprised her The Good Wife role of Luca Quinn on the CBS All Access spinoff The Good Fight.

AMC partners with BritBox, Scott Free and New Regency Television to bring The Beast Must Die to air. AMC will premiere The Beast Must Die in the Spring of 2021 on its cable network and AMC+ streaming service.