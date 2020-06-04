The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced on Thursday the nominees for the 2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy TV Craft Awards, with Chernobyl leading the way with 14 nods.

The HBO drama was nominated for Leading Actor for star Jared Harris , Supporting Actor for star Stellan Skarsgard , Writer: Drama for Craig Mazin, Mini-Series, and more.

Netflix's The Crown came in second with seven nominations, including Drama Series, Supporting Actor for Josh O'Connor and Supporting Actress for Helena Bonham Carter.

BBC's Fleabag and Netflix's Giri/Haji each received six nominations each.

Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford were both nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Program. Bridge was also nominated for Writer: Comedy and the series was nominated for Scripted Comedy.

Giri/Haji was nominated for Drama Series, Leading Actor for star Takehiro Hira and Supporting Actor for star Will Sharpe.

The Television Craft Awards will take place virtually on July 17 with The Television Awards also taking place virtually on July 31.

The full list of nominees can be found on BAFTA's official website.