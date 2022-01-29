"Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star," the network said in a press release.
"The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."
The Golden Girls initially aired 1985 through 1992. The sitcom remains popular in reruns.
