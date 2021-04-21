Cher discussed first hearing "I Got You Babe" with the late Sonny Bono and how she isn't a big fan of her own music while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colbert, on Tuesday, asked the singer what are some of her favorite songs. Cher said the question was hard because she isn't a fan of herself.

"I've done some good things. I have some things I'm proud of. You know 'Song for the Lonely' I think is my favorite song. And I'm pretty proud of the Mamma Mia album even though people kind of scoffed but I think I did a good job of interpreting the songs," Cher said in reference to her 2018 release Dancing Queen where she covered songs by ABBA.

"I wasn't a good singer in the beginning and that's why it's hard for me to hear those songs," she continued.

Colbert mentioned classic tracks such as "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" and "I Got You Babe," with Cher then describing how she and Bono first started working on "I Got You Babe."

"Sonny used to wake me up in the middle of the night and say, 'Come in here, I want you to sing this.' And he could only play like two, three chords, five chords I don't remember," Cher recalled.

"So he woke me up and he said, 'OK, sing this' and he started to play 'I Got You Babe.' I said, 'This is a stupid song, I'm going back to bed,'" she continued.

Cher also recalled how she once helped a heavily intoxicated Phil Spector onto an airplane. The 74-year-old said the late Spector couldn't get up from his seat while waiting for his plane to arrive after taking too many drugs. Bono had sent Cher to complete the task.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I woke him up, I shook him. He said, 'I need a pair of sunglasses.' I took him to get sunglasses and then I pushed him on the plane. In the old days you could do this kind of stuff. I pushed him on the plane, told him to shut up, he landed in New York," Cher said.

Cher's new documentary Cher & The Loneliest Elephant, is coming to Paramount+ on Thursday. The documentary follows the entertainer as she helps rescue an elephant named Kaavan and relocate him to a sanctuary in Cambodia.