Cher travels to Pakistan to rescue elephant Kaavan in the new trailer for upcoming Paramount+ documentary, Cher & The Loneliest Elephant.

Kaavan, who is known as the "world's loneliest elephant," was sent to Pakistan more than three decades ago as a gift from former Sri Lanka dictator Gen. Zia-ul-Haq. Kaavan's mate, Saheli, died in 2012, causing him to be by himself.

The elephant was being held at a zoo in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, where he started to have behavioral issues.

"He was shackled, he was suffering, Cher says in the clip released Thursday.

"Elephants are just like we are. They're so family oriented and emotional and so I wanted to free him," she continues before putting together a team of experts to relocate Kaavan to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

Cher & The Loneliest Elephant will be available on Paramount+ on April 22 in celebration of Earth Day. The documentary also will air on the Smithsonian Channel on May 19 at 8 p.m. EDT.