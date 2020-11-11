Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is leaving the show after 10 seasons.

The 29-year-old television personality confirmed her exit from the MTV series in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Houska came to fame on MTV's 16 & Pregnant and has starred on Teen Mom 2 since its premiere in 2011. Her husband, Cole DeBoer, and her three children also appear on Teen Mom 2, which is in its 10th season.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last," Houska said on Instagram.

"We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," she added.

Houska is expecting her fourth child, her third with DeBoer. She has a son, Watson, 3, and a daughter Layne, 2, with DeBoer, and a daughter, Aubree, 10, with Adam Lind.

On Instagram, Houska said she will work on developing her brand and expanding family businesses after leaving Teen Mom 2.

"We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!" she added.

Houska's dad, Randy Houska, had appeared to leak the news of Houska's exit in a tweet in October.

"Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2," Randy Houska wrote. "What's next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side."

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline. Messer voiced her support for Houska in a tweet Tuesday evening.

"Sad to see you go, but so excited to see where this new journey takes your family! @ChelseaHouska," Messer wrote.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays on MTV.