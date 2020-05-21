Chelsea Handler is returning to stand-up with a new comedy special for the HBO Max streaming service.

The special will be Handler's first stand-up performance in six years. Handler is executive producing, along with Irving Azoff and Allison Statter.

A release date has not been announced. HBO Max is set to launch on Wednesday.

Handler touch on subjects such as her family, friendships and first experience with therapy. She will be reflecting on her personal journey towards self-awareness with the help of cannabis.

"I didn't want to return to stand-up until I had something important to say. I do now," Handler said in a statement.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be doing this with HBO Max and always excited to be reunited with Bob Greenblatt. One of the only executives I can never have sex with," she continued, referencing the chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer.

Handler last released stand-up special Uganda Be Kidding Me on Netflix in 2014.