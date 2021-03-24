Chelsea Handler on latest special: 'I just want to make people laugh'
UPI News Service, 03/24/2021
Chelsea Handler discussed wanting to make people laugh during the COVID-19 pandemic with her latest comedy special Evolution while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fallon applauded Evolution on Tuesday for how Handler was able to film it during the pandemic and for how she tackled subjects such as the death of her brother, while still adding in comedy.
"I wanted so badly to contribute during this time. We're going through like the worst thing any of us have ever collectively experienced together as an entire global community. And to be able to put that out, I was like I just want to make people feel," Handler said.
"Not only just laugh but I want them to be seen. I want people to feel seen. I want people to know that they're not alone and none of us is alone. We all are experiencing things and it's just, it's good to remind people that everyone has pain, has trauma, has all that. And you can still get through it and be happy again," she continued.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.