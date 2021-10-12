Chelsea Handler and Finn Wolfhard played "True Confessions" with Jimmy Fallon while appearing on The Tonight Show.

The game, on Monday, involved the trio taking turns confessing a random story about themselves, followed by an interrogation to figure out if they were telling the truth.

Handler went first and said she once shoplifted lingerie from Sears when she was 10-years-old. Fallon and Wolfhard were suspicious but were proven right when they said that the story was true.

"I wasn't scared. I felt like I was earning my stripes," Handler said about stealing the lingerie.

"I was bummed that I got caught because my mom was embarrassed for me. Like she wouldn't speak to me," the comedian continued.

Fallon gave a false story of how he and basketball great Michael Jordan once crashed a wedding that Handler and Wolfhard both thought was true.

Wolfhard was up last and told a story of how he broke his foot while stage diving. Handler and Fallon thought the actor was telling the truth, but he was lying.

"He's levels above us," Fallon joked about Wolfhard's acting skills.

Wolfhard stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which hits theaters on Nov. 19.