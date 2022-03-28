Morgan Simianer, the star of Netflix's hit documentary series Cheer, announced Monday on social media that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Stone Burleson.

"He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos from their engagement. "I can't wait to marry my best friend. I love you unconditionally, Stone."

Burleson shared similar pictures on his Instagram, writing: "On Saturday, the woman of my dreams blessed my entire world by saying, 'Yes.' Morgan Lyn Simianer, I can't wait for my life with you by my side."

The couple told People that they got engaged over the weekend at the Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas. Simianer was brought to the hotel under the pretense that she was there for an interview, only to discover Burleson was there waiting for her.

Burleson, who has dated Simianer since early 2021, proposed with a Kay Jewelers custom Neil Lane marquise diamond ring. The 2 and 3/4-carat diamond was set among a halo of diamonds on an 18K yellow gold band.

"After our first date, I knew I wanted to be with Morgan for the rest of my life, and this weekend, I asked her to be my forever," Burleson told the outlet. "She blessed me by saying yes."

Simianer appeared on the first and second seasons of Cheer and quickly became a fan favorite. She has since graduated from Navarro College in Texas.