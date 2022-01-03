Cheap Trick will launch a Las Vegas residency show in February 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rock band announced in an Instagram post Sunday that they will perform two weekends at The Strat Hotel & Casino.

The show will run Feb. 25 and 26 and March 4 and 5. Tickets go on sale Monday.

"Can't wait to finally get back out on the road with Cheap Trick," bassist Tom Petersson said. "I hope to see you during our Las Vegas residency at The STRAT. Happy New Year!"

Brad Goldberg, SVP of marketing and entertainment for Golden Entertainment Inc., which owns The Strat, told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that the show will be a "party" for fans.

"We aren't just bringing rock 'n' roll to the Las Vegas Strip, we're throwing a party," Goldberg said. "We're thrilled to add Cheap Trick to our lineup of legendary rock residencies at The Strat for what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for their fans."

Adam Steck of SP Entertainment, which books for The Strat, had nothing but praise for Cheap Trick.

"Cheap Trick is one of the greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time. They are revered by so many musicians. We're excited for them to play their great hits."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Cheap Trick released its 20th album, In Another World, in April.