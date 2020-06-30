Chase Rice is responding to controversy over the crowded concert he performed at over the weekend.

The 34-year-old country music singer spoke out in a video Monday on Instagram after many criticized him for performing at a crowded show amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I just want to address my show Saturday night," Rice said. "Everybody had a blast, but then once I posted the video a lot of people seeing that online had a big problem with how the show looked, how the show went down."

"There's a lot of varying opinions, a lot of different opinions on COVID-19, how it works with live music crowds and what all that looks like," he said.

Rice said his main concern is the safety of his fans.

"My biggest thing is y'all. Y'all are why I get to write songs. Y'all are why I get to tour the country, why I get to do live shows and sings these songs to you guys and you guys sing them back," he said. "You guys are everything to me, so your safety is a huge priority."

Rice said his upcoming show Friday in Ashland, Ky., is a drive-in concert. He encouraged fans to attend and party during the show but to "stay in your own space."

"The biggest thing for all of us is the safer we are now, the quicker that we get to get to actual, normal live shows, which I know we all want," the singer said.

"Thank you guys for understanding," he added. "Please go by the rules, please go by the laws on this Friday show coming up and the shows moving forward so we can get to regular shows soon enough."

Rice performed for hundreds of people Saturday at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tenn. Kelsea Ballerini was among those to call out Rice online following the show.

"Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people's health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now," she tweeted. "@ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait."