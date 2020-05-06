HBO Max as acquired the worldwide rights to 2020 Sundance award winner Charm City Kings starring Jahi Di'Allo Winston and rapper Meek Mill.

The film will appear on the streaming service later this year under the platform's Warner Max label. HBO Max is set to launch on May 27 with a subscription costing $14.99 a month.

Charm City Kings, from director Angel Manual Soto, follows 14-year-old Mouse (Winston) who wants to join a group of Baltimore dirt bike riders known as The Midnight Clique.

The Midnight Clique's leader Blax (Mill) takes Mouse under his wing, bringing him into a world of fast money and violence.

Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria 'Wheelie Queen' Doughty and Teyonah Parris also star. The film won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

"Charm City Kings is such an exciting and vibrant visual experience that we are thrilled to debut on HBO Max. The filmmakers and electric cast have put together something truly special," executive vice president of original films Jessie Henderson said in a statement.