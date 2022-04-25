Charlize Theron has released a number of photos from the set of Fast X, the upcoming tenth installment in the Fast and the Furious series.

Theron poses with new co-star Jason Momoa in a black and white photo that was uploaded to Instagram on Monday.

"Look who decided to join the party #FastX," the actress said to caption the photo.

Theron also recently released photos of herself back as villainous character Cipher on the set of the action sequel.

"She's back baby," Theron said.

Fast X will be racing into theaters on May 19, 2023. Fast X and an 11th film will close out the Fast and the Furious series.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster will be returning to star along with series newcomer Brie Larson. Justin Lin is returning to direct.