Charlie Worsham is going to be a dad.

The 35-year-old country music singer is expecting his first child, a son, with his wife, Kristen Worsham.

Worsham shared the news in a video Tuesday on Instagram. The video shows Worsham performing a cover of Keith Urban's "Wasted Time" and reflecting on his year.

"The past few months have made for one of the sweetest seasons of mine and Kristen's life together, and we're thrilled to share our news with the world," he captioned the post.

Worsham confirmed the news in another post and announced he and his wife are expecting a boy.

"y'all might have seen the cover challenge reveal/heard the news earlier today.. it's official.. baby boy Worsham arriving spring 2021," the singer said.

@kristenworsham is gonna be the best mom.. already is. we're so in love with this little miracle and beyond thrilled," he added.

Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and singers Lindsay Ell, Randy Houser and Wendy Moten were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Ahhhh congrats you guys!!" Ell wrote.

"Congratulations Mississippi brother!! Making us another little talented little Worsham," Houser added.

"Wow!!!!! Congratulations you two," Moten said.

Worsham and Kristen Worsham married in September 2018.

Worsham released his second studio album, Beginning of Things, in 2017. he is known for the singles "Could It Be," "Want Me Too" and "Cut Your Groove."