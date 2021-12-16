Charlie Puth has announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hey everyone. I tested positive for COVID this morning. I'm not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me," the singer said on Wednesday.

Puth said he made his announcement in order to warn others about catching the virus.

"I write you this update, feeling like complete ass, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I'll speak to you very soon," Puth continued.

Puth is the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in December.

Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had to pause production due to stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna testing positive for COVID-19 along with a member of the production crew.

Doja Cat has also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and had to exit iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour.