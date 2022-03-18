Charlie Puth discussed going viral on Tik Tok as he created his new song "Light Switch" while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Puth brought fans into the creative process of "Light Switch" on Tik Tok, leading to a video that has earned 150 million views.

"I feel like a brand new artist. I'm 30-years-old and I'm going viral on Tik Tok with Gen Z and everything," Puth said.

"There was a ten-year-old fan that came up to me the other day and said, 'It's Charlie from Tik Tok, you're from Tik Tok.' I'm like no I'm actually like three-times Grammy nominated and I have like a Golden Globe," the singer continued.

Puth, who also showcased how he has a perfect pitch, told Kimmel that he wants to continue to involve fans as he works on his next album titled Charlie, which will be released later this year.

"I'm the king of oversharing when it comes to this album so I want everybody to feel like they wrote every song with me," Puth said.

Puth also took the stage to perform "Light Switch."

Puth was joined by a full band and sang while playing the keyboard. The track features the light switch sound effect that he discussed in his viral Tik Tok video.