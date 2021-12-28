TikTok will ring in 2022 with a New Year's Eve concert live stream.

The video-sharing app said Monday that Charlie Puth , Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty will headline the event Friday.

The stream will begin at 9 p.m. EST and end at 10:15 p.m. Puth will perform first, followed by Uchis and Nasty.

Each artist will perform on a different floor of TikTok Towers, an apartment-themed set where the event will take place. The floors are designed to suit each artist's set.

In addition, popular content creators averagefashionblogger, scarlet_may.1, tracy.ok, cristiandennis, tyshonlawrence and 8illy will make appearances.

TikTok has more than 1 billion monthly users. The top music artists on the app in 2021 based on overall catalog video views were Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, PoppHunna, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B

Puth last released the single "After All" with Elton John. Uchis most recently released the song "Another Day in America" with Ozuna, while Nasty released the single "Money" featuring Flo Milli.