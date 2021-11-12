Charli XCX performs on a dreamy late night show alongside Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek in her new music video for "New Shapes."

The trio take the stage together after being introduced by a sleazy late night host on a show titled TV Heaven in the clip released on Friday.

The performance features flashing lights and grainy footage. The lights dim down and the beat slows down once Polacheck starts singing.

The track is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, Soundcloud and Napster.

"New Shapes" will appear on Charli XCX's upcoming fifth studio album titled Crash, which will be released on March 18.

"The 'New Shapes' visual is the first performance from my new talk show, TV Heaven, which will only be available to stream in full once you cross over to the afterlife," Charli XCX said.

Charli XCX will be going on tour in North America beginning on March 26 and in Europe starting on May 13. Tickets are on sale now.