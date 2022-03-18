Charli XCX is back with new music.

The 29-year-old British singer released her fifth studio album, Crash, on Friday.

Charli XCX also shared visualizer videos for the title track, "Crash," "Used to Know Me" and other songs.

Crash features 12 tracks in total: "Crash," "New Shapes" featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek, "Good Ones," "Constant Repeat," "Beg for You" featuring Rina Sawayama, "Move Me," "Baby," "Lightning," "Every Rule," "Yuck," "Used to Know Me" and "Twice."

Charli XCX said in an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe that Crash draws from her past music and feels "very cyclical in many ways."

"I've arrived at this place where I'm incorporating all of the different things that I've done in the past into one body of work," she said. "I also feel like -- and this might sound like a negative but I actually think it's a positive -- I also feel like we're at a time in the music industry where the music industry is beginning to catch up with me a little bit."

Charli XCX released "Beg for You" in January.

Crash marks Charli XCX's first album since How I'm Feeling Now, released in May 2020.