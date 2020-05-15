British singer Charli XCX is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old recording artist released her fourth studio album, How I'm Feeling Now, on Friday.

How I'm Feeling Now includes the singles "Forever," "Claws," "I Finally Understand" and "Enemy." Charli XCX recorded the album while self-isolating amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Charli XCX released a video Thursday that follows shows her life at home and work leading up to the album's release.

"i'm so excited you'll be able to hear this album in full by tomorrow!!!! thank u for all of your contributions and support. it's been such an amazing experience i'm so so proud to have you all as my fans," she wrote on Instagram.

Charli XCX said in April that working on the album was helping her stay positive amid the pandemic. She said the album will be "very DIY."

"The nature of the album is gonna be very indicative of the times, just because I'm only gonna be able to use the tools that I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos, everything," she said.

How I'm Feeling Now is Charli XCX's first album since Charli, released in September. Charli features the singles "1999," "Blame It on Your Love," "Gone" and "White Mercedes."