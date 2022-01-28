Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama have teamed up on a new song.

Charli XCX released the single "Beg for You" featuring Sawayama, her friend and fellow singer, on Thursday.

In "Beg for You," Charli XCX and Sawayama sing about obsessing over a partner and wanting them to stay. The track was produced by Digital Farm Animals and features a dance sample from September's "Cry for You."

Charli XCX and Sawayama will release a music video for the song next week.

Charli XCX shared a video Thursday on Instagram of herself and Sawayama goofing around on set.

"Beg for You" appears on Charli XCX 's forthcoming fifth studio album, Crash. The album also features the singles "Good Ones" and "New Shapes," and is slated for release March 18.

Charli XCX will promote Crash with a new North American tour that begins March 26 in Los Angeles.

Crash will mark Charli XCX's first album since How I'm Feeling Now, released in May 2020. Sawayama released her debut studio album, Sawayama, in April 2020.