Charlbi Dean, a South African actor known for her roles in Triangle of Sadness and Black Lightning, has died at the age of 32.

Dean died in a New York City hospital on Monday following an unspecified illness, according to Deadline. The actor's death was additionally confirmed by Variety.

A native of Cape Town, South Africa, Dean made her acting debut in the 2010 South African film Spud, and followed this up with roles in Death Race 3: Inferno, Blood in the Water and An Interview with God.

Dean additionally filmed a sequel to Spud, Spud 2: The Madness Continues, in 2013.

She also had a recurring role in the superhero television series Black Lightning on The CW, where she portrayed orphan-turned-assassin Syonide.

Dean appeared in nine episodes of the show over the first two seasons.

By far her most visible role, however, was when she starred in the 2022 film Triangle of Sadness, marking her first stint in a major Hollywood feature.

Director Ruben i–stlund's first English-language project, Triangle of Sadness followed Yaya (Dean) and Carl (Harris Dickinson), a pair of models who are plunged into chaos following a series of wild events aboard a luxury super yacht. The film also starred Dolly de Leon and Woody Harrelson.

The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this past May, where it received critical acclaim and reportedly received an eight-minute standing ovation.

The film would go on to win the festival's highest prize, the Palme d'Or -- considered one of the most prestigious honors in the film industry.

Following the Palm d'Or win, Dean celebrated the victory on social media, writing, "Congratulations our family we did it!!!"

"@ruben_ostlund you're the GOAT I'm forever thankful for you for trusting me to be apart of your genius and my dear @sinaostlund Can't believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life," Dean added. "Here's some pics of the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always our @triangleofsadness family."

Beyond her acting abilities, Dean was discovered as a model at just six years old and signed to an agency.

She appeared on the cover of a number of well-known magazines, including the South African versions of GQ and Elle.

According to IndieWire, Dean was engaged to male model Luke Volker at the time of her death, and was good friends with fellow actress Ana de Armas.

The two women regularly shared photos alongside each other on social media.