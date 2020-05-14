A British charity is seeking volunteers willing to walk barefoot over Lego bricks to raise money for children with disabilities.

Caudwell Children, a charity providing practical and emotional support to children with disabilities and their families, said it is seeking volunteers to participate from their own homes in the May 31 Lego Walk.

The charity teamed with group UK Firewalks to create pre-recorded instructional videos to show the volunteers how to safely walk across a pile of Lego bricks.

"Nearly everybody has had that experience of standing on a little plastic block of Lego and it can really hurt," said Kate McMahon of Caudwell Children.

"So we've enlisted the support of UK Firewalks, experts in creating mind over matter experiences where people can use their willpower to overcome physical obstacles, to create a rebrickulous, fun event for all the family," she said.

The event is expected to be live streamed on Caudwell Children's website, and a private Facebook group will be created for participants to share tips and cheer one another on, McMahon said.