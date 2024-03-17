Just as Joey was about to propose marriage to Charity, the Season 20 The Bachelorette star stopped him in his tracks and broke up with him. She went on to get engaged to Dotun Olubeko, and the couple is still together and planning a 2025 wedding.
Although Charity didn't choose Joey as her The Bachelorette winner, she thought highly of him and was falling in love with him.
When asked for her thoughts on Joey in a Q&A session with her followers via Instagram stories on Tuesday, March 12, Charity called him "a phenomenal lead."
Charity shared, "[He's] arguably one of the best bachelors. It's been interesting watching this back now knowing what it's like being a lead but also knowing Joey."
Charity went on to gush about the job Joey is doing as The Bachelor's Season 28 star.
"I feel like I can read moods and body language but also knowing where he's at in the process of all this and feeling the exhaustion," Charity wrote.
"IT'S a LOT," she insisted.
Charity also weighed in on the competition, revealing what she thinks each remaining bachelorette brings to the table.
"[Joey's] Final 3 are all amazing, beautiful girls and bring something unique to the relationship," Charity explained.
"I personally love how free and bubbly Kelsey is, and she is absolutely stunning. Rachel has this easygoing calmness about her that is really special and I think compliments him so well. She's also the sweetest."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
And Charity said Daisy "is literally the definition of her name," adding, "She brings warmth and happiness and has a fascinating ability to turn almost anything into a fun, positive moment."
When asked for her prediction on how Joey's season will end, Charity wrote, "I don't know what the ending will be -- rooting for everyone's happiness and love stories!"
Given Daisy, Kelsey and Rachel are all falling -- or "in love" -- with Joey, two women are going to be crushed by the time the season comes to an end.
Charity revealed her best breakup advice in her Q&A session on Tuesday.
"Give yourself time, healing is not linear and some days will be harder, but for whatever reason, the relationship did not work out," Charity shared.
"Use that to grow from, and continue to work on yourself. Surround yourself with people that genuinely care for you and interests that bring you joy. Do not rush into dating again. Date with purpose and newfound intentions."
Joey has said on The Bachelor how it was difficult to recover from his split with Charity, but he apparently understands her decisions better now that he's been in her shoes as a lead of the franchise.